Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $699,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $494.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.15. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

