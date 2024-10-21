Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Acquired by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $48.21 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $321.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.
