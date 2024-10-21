iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TLT stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

