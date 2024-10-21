iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Columbus Macro LLC’s Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $566.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.40. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.