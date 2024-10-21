iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Columbus Macro LLC’s Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $566.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.40. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
