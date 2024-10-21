iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

