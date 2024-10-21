iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 25.4% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $587.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $566.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

