iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 72,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.40. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

