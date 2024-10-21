iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Decreased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 447.6% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $63.91 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

