iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Increased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 216,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

