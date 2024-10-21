iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,298,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $908,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $290.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $293.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.