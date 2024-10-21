Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.5% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 545,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 178,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $397.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

