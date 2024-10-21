JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JPM opened at $225.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.