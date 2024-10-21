JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPM opened at $225.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.