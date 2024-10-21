Keener Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.76 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

