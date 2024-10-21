Keener Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Keener Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,362 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

