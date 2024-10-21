Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $238,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $611.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.29 and a 200 day moving average of $511.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $614.62.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

