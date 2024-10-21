Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $158.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $140.98 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.