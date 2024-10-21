McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 346 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $76.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

