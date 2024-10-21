McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 445 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

