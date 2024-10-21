McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1,608.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

