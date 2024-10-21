McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $39,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $912,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $119.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $119.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

