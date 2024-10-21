McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 4,338.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after acquiring an additional 207,186 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 382,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,337,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

