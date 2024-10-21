McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

