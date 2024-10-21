McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 365.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

