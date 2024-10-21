Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $290.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.91 and a 200 day moving average of $272.88. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

