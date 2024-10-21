Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,042,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $93,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after buying an additional 1,695,800 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,440,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,915,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $386,908,000 after buying an additional 1,041,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.