Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) was down 14.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01). Approximately 126,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 242,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.31 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03.

In other news, insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £1,600.96 ($2,090.57). 60.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

