Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires 5,318 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.