Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,556.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 369,884 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 34,891 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.87 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

