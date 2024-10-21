Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys 14,065 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 18.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $38,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 135,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $417,000. Cedrus LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,129,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 138,654 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.05 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

