Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $2.03 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

