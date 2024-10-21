Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,323,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,351,000 after purchasing an additional 359,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 110,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

