Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

