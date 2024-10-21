Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $228,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $200.74 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $201.08. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.25.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

