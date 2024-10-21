Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $18,474,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 179.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

