Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.
Shares of BUI stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
