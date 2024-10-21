Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Visa by 26,951.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after buying an additional 1,582,074 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa stock opened at $290.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

