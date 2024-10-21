Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,575 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,882,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $105.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
