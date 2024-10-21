Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 721 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after buying an additional 1,704,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.