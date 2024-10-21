Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,642 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,556.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after buying an additional 369,884 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 171,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 54,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.