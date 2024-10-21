Narus Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $90.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

