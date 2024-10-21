Narus Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.82 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

