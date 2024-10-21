Narus Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after buying an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,346,000 after buying an additional 240,449 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,283,000 after acquiring an additional 168,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.94 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

