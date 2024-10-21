Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $566.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.40. The company has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

