Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $281.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.09. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

