Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

