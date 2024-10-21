Narus Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

