Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,940,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in American Express by 22.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after buying an additional 387,166 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $433,709,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,798,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $408,494,000 after acquiring an additional 224,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

AXP opened at $276.79 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.27 and a 200-day moving average of $244.02. The stock has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

