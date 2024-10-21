Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 319 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,344,000.

GBIL opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

