Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 524 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 593,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,107,000 after buying an additional 973,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,080,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

SFM stock opened at $115.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $2,005,032.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,673.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,142 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,112. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

