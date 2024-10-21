National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

